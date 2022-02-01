Sunny, warm, & breezy for Tuesday with storms & flooding possible midweek

Happy Tuesday! A seasonably cool morning out there today, but that won’t be the case all day long.

Temperatures this morning are starting day off in the mid-30s for most spots with these clear skies. Some have dipped into the 20s, which is where we could see a little frost, but winds have picked up overnight and that is limiting any widespread fog or frost from developing this morning. Skies are mostly clear and should stay that way for much of the day. With that sunshine you can expect temperatures to make the low 60s for most with others climbing into the mid 60s. The one knock on today will be the strong southerly winds, gusting at 15 to 25 mph most of the afternoon.

Overnight into tomorrow we will see an influx of cloud cover and moisture as the first wave of energy, associated with a winter storm, pushes in from the Gulf. Temperatures to start the day off on Wednesday will be into the mid to upper 40s and low 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will limit the amount of warming for the afternoon, with temperatures only climbing into the upper 50s, but that is still above normal. Expect scattered showers on and off throughout the day on Wednesday, especially through northwest Alabama west of I-65. Storms will produce some heavy bursts of rain Wednesday afternoon, with some areas seeing a quarter to half inch of rain. Some localized heavier amounts of three quarters of an inch to an inch will be possible.

More organized storms will move in ahead of a cold front during the afternoon and evening Thursday. These storms will bring even more heavy rain, with two-day storm totals of 2 to 4 inches. This will bring the threat of flash flooding, especially in the Shoals and Middle Tennessee. Behind that will be another blast of cold air, dropping our high temperatures back into the low 40s for Friday. This may even bring a few areas of sleet or snow flurries, but at this point we don’t expect any accumulation. The blast of cold air means wind chills back in the teens for Friday.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

