Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Sunny, warm, & breezy for Tuesday with storms & flooding possible midweek

Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist
Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:05 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Tuesday! A seasonably cool morning out there today, but that won’t be the case all day long.

Temperatures this morning are starting day off in the mid-30s for most spots with these clear skies. Some have dipped into the 20s, which is where we could see a little frost, but winds have picked up overnight and that is limiting any widespread fog or frost from developing this morning. Skies are mostly clear and should stay that way for much of the day. With that sunshine you can expect temperatures to make the low 60s for most with others climbing into the mid 60s. The one knock on today will be the strong southerly winds, gusting at 15 to 25 mph most of the afternoon.

Overnight into tomorrow we will see an influx of cloud cover and moisture as the first wave of energy, associated with a winter storm, pushes in from the Gulf. Temperatures to start the day off on Wednesday will be into the mid to upper 40s and low 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will limit the amount of warming for the afternoon, with temperatures only climbing into the upper 50s, but that is still above normal. Expect scattered showers on and off throughout the day on Wednesday, especially through northwest Alabama west of I-65. Storms will produce some heavy bursts of rain Wednesday afternoon, with some areas seeing a quarter to half inch of rain. Some localized heavier amounts of three quarters of an inch to an inch will be possible.

More organized storms will move in ahead of a cold front during the afternoon and evening Thursday. These storms will bring even more heavy rain, with two-day storm totals of 2 to 4 inches. This will bring the threat of flash flooding, especially in the Shoals and Middle Tennessee. Behind that will be another blast of cold air, dropping our high temperatures back into the low 40s for Friday. This may even bring a few areas of sleet or snow flurries, but at this point we don’t expect any accumulation. The blast of cold air means wind chills back in the teens for Friday.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death Sunday night,...
Man charged with murder after Sunday night shooting
Huntsville Police say officers are searching for people who they say stole multiple TVs from...
Police searching for alleged armed robbers
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan coming to Huntsville
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
Possible explosive
MCSO: Everything clear after deputies respond to possible explosive materials

Latest News

WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 5 p.m. Monday weather forecast
WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 4