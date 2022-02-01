Deals
Southern Classics: Have you tried Boiled Peanuts?

Alabama Peanut Company
Alabama Peanut Company(Alabama Peanut Company)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As a southerner, eating boiled peanuts is just a right of passage.

However, not everyone at WAFF has been blessed to try these southern delicacies just yet. So, we got some peanuts from Alabama Peanut Company. The Birmingham business is known for roasting and boiling some tasty peanuts you can buy for parties or find at events in the area.

TVL got some of their best-boiled peanut flavors to show our northern friends what they’re missing out on, while some of our peanut pros found out if they meet the southern standard.

We tried Classic Salt, Southern Stank, Buffalo Ranch, Collard Greens and Alabama Cajun. You can check out all the flavors and get some peanuts for your next party or outing by visiting alabamapeanut.com/.

