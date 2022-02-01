RANA responds to recycling pickup delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If your recycling bin is still sitting out and waiting to be picked up, you’re not alone. Cities around the U.S., including Huntsville, have had to delay or suspend garbage and recycling pickup due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to Doc Holladay, the Executive Director of the Solid Waste Disposal Authority, the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) is dealing with staffing shortages, people being out sick, and supply chain issues. The organization says it’s running at least one week behind.

Holladay says when they started the program, they had roughly 45,000 households. Since then, the number of people expecting a pickup has nearly doubled, but as the program continues to grow, RANA is still having a difficult time meeting the demands during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The supply chain has been impacted not only on new vehicles that are produced for solid waste collection but also in trying to get spare parts and all. And so, repairs that used to be something you could do in a day, or you could call someone and have a part overnighted, that’s no longer the case,” said Holladay.

According to Holladay, trucks are sometimes sitting untouched at repair shops for one to two months.

RANA understands that the delay is causing some frustration, according to Holladay. However, the organization says it is working to improve communication with its customers.

“For people that we have contact information for, we have instituted some robocalls, and so, we try to notify them the night before their regular collection day that we’re running behind schedule and to please leave their cart out,” said Holladay.

RANA is also hoping to have a full recovery plan soon, according to Holladay.

