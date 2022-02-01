Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

RANA responds to recycling pickup delays

By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If your recycling bin is still sitting out and waiting to be picked up, you’re not alone. Cities around the U.S., including Huntsville, have had to delay or suspend garbage and recycling pickup due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to Doc Holladay, the Executive Director of the Solid Waste Disposal Authority, the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) is dealing with staffing shortages, people being out sick, and supply chain issues. The organization says it’s running at least one week behind.

Holladay says when they started the program, they had roughly 45,000 households. Since then, the number of people expecting a pickup has nearly doubled, but as the program continues to grow, RANA is still having a difficult time meeting the demands during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The supply chain has been impacted not only on new vehicles that are produced for solid waste collection but also in trying to get spare parts and all. And so, repairs that used to be something you could do in a day, or you could call someone and have a part overnighted, that’s no longer the case,” said Holladay.

According to Holladay, trucks are sometimes sitting untouched at repair shops for one to two months.

RANA understands that the delay is causing some frustration, according to Holladay. However, the organization says it is working to improve communication with its customers.

“For people that we have contact information for, we have instituted some robocalls, and so, we try to notify them the night before their regular collection day that we’re running behind schedule and to please leave their cart out,” said Holladay.

RANA is also hoping to have a full recovery plan soon, according to Holladay.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death Sunday night,...
Man charged with murder after Sunday night shooting
Huntsville Police say officers are searching for people who they say stole multiple TVs from...
Police searching for alleged armed robbers
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan coming to Huntsville
Crossville Elementary School
Mother speaks out after son was allegedly assaulted by school nurse
Andreas Shackleford (Source: Huntsville Police)
Man charged with wife’s death walks away from trial

Latest News

Sweet Peas Gala 2022
Project Sweet Peas hosts special Gala in support of families with premature babies
WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Tax season underway: What you need to know before you file
Attorneys for former Huntsville Police officer convicted of murder files appeal
WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
RANA responds to pickup delays in Huntsville