Project Sweet Peas hosts special Gala in support of families with premature babies

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Since February is the month of love, we want to share a sweet way you can show love to others!

Project Sweet Peas is an amazing organization that supports families with sick babies and also those who have dealt with infant loss. Every year, the group in Alabama hosts a Fundraising Gala.

This year, the event takes place on February 12 at the Jackson Center in Huntsville. The night will include a VIP cocktail hour, horse and carriage rides, red carpet pictures, a four-course dinner, a DJ and an auction.

The deadline to purchase tickets is February 4 and they can be purchased at http://projectsweetpeas.dojiggy.io/pspgala

