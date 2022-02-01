Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

PHOTOS: First all-electric passenger plane preps to fly

Caption
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The world’s first all-electric passenger plane is almost ready to hit the skies.

The company Eviation calls this new aircraft “Alice.” Its prototype first debuted in 2019.

The Israeli company says the electric commuter plane can carry up to nine passengers for one hour and has a maximum cruise speed of 287 miles per hour.

Since December, it has been going through low-speed taxi tests in Seattle. A high-speed taxi test could come in the next few weeks.

Eviation’s CEO says “Alice” may be just weeks away from its first flight.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death Sunday night,...
Man charged with murder after Sunday night shooting
Huntsville Police say officers are searching for people who they say stole multiple TVs from...
Police searching for alleged armed robbers
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan coming to Huntsville
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
Crossville Elementary School
Mother speaks out after son was allegedly assaulted by school nurse

Latest News

The filing lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution...
Native American tribes reach $590 million settlement over opioids
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Fans can enter for a chance to win Hormel's "chili cheese keg."
Hormel unveils ‘chili cheese keg’ with more than 1,000 servings of dip
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
Police: Man in custody in Colo. over alleged threats to UCLA