North Huntsville revitalization projects

There are a lot of construction projects, and leaders say we will all benefit.
There are a lot of construction projects, and leaders say we will all benefit.(Source: WAFF)
By Nolan Crane
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville may have the title of biggest city in the state, but that isn’t stopping leaders from making improvements.

Have you ever heard the saying, “If you build it, they will come?”

That’s one of the mottos for the North Huntsville Business Association.

There are a lot of construction projects, and leaders say we will all benefit.

“Our office is already getting calls, getting people to stop in. Not only to talk about the growth, but to see what else is going to happen and how they can play a part in the economic development growth for the area,” said North Huntsville Business Association Executive Director Judy Hardin.

WAFF drove around North Huntsville and saw a lot of construction, like the Alabama A&M Event Center.

Farther down on North Memorial Parkway, the rundown strip mall known as Builders Square has recently been demolished.

The 14 acre area will become the new home of the Huntsville School District office, and other businesses will be built, adding to the revitalization efforts.

“This is a win-win because it only takes one good opportunity for a business like the school board to happen for others to see, wow, this is a best kept secret, so it’s a win win for our area,” said Hardin.

There are several areas in North Huntsville where you can find abandoned businesses like a boarded up gas station near Winchester Road and what remains of a restaurant, with a neglected sign.

Leaders with the North Huntsville Business Association say as one area of town improves, they expect there to be a ripple effect.

“I think it’s going to open up the door for a whole lot of opportunity, so the community is very excited, and I hope everyone else is as well,” said Hardin.

The Alabama A&M Event Center is scheduled to open later in 2022.

A specific timetable for when construction will be complete at the Builders Square area, has not yet been announced.

People who live and work in North Huntsville are excited for all of the improvements.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

