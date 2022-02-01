Mother speaks out after son was allegedly assaulted by school nurse

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A DeKalb County mother is demanding answers from the DeKalb County School District after she said her son was allegedly assaulted, by a school nurse.

“She then pinned him against the wall and shoved a pill in his mouth,” said Sarah Carnes.

Last year, Carnes’s son was diagnosed with ADHD and prescribed medication to take every morning.

She went to the school in October of last year; and gave the school nurse at Crossville Elementary School; specific instructions that his medicine needed to be crushed up and taken with juice.

The next day, she received a call from substitute teacher Stephanie Patterson who told her she witnessed her son being assaulted.

“When I went to the door, I heard him screaming, so I opened the door, and the nurse had him pinned up in the corner, she had shoved a pill in his mouth, and she had one hand over his mouth and one hand on his chin,” said Patterson.

Patterson said she intervened as soon as she witnessed the incident.

“I know that in or teacher handbook, it states that we are not supposed to put our hands on any child the way she did,” said Patterson.

Moments later. Patterson said the nurse grabbed the student again and told him if he didn’t take the pill the next day, she would shove it up his butt.

Patterson then contacted Carnes and told her what happened.

“If it comes down to them kicking and screaming the way he did, we are supposed to call the parents. We’re not supposed to intervene, and I think they could have taken it more seriously than they did,” said Patterson.

Carnes said she called the police, and they told her to deal with the school district directly.

She then took her concerns to the superintendent and was told that they would look into the incident and investigate.

Carnes said she was told by DeKalb County Schools Chief of Staff that they would not be taking the matter to the board.

“How does she get away with doing this. Okay, say that she can’t go to the school; maybe they corrected her and told her she shouldn’t abuse children but is that enough? My child is already in two therapies,” said Carnes.

WAFF 48 reached out to the school district on Monday and was told in a statement that they could not comment on any allegations involving a student.

Superintendent Wayne Lyles stated the school district takes seriously all allegations of mistreatment and will take appropriate action once the matter is fully investigated.

Carnes said the nurse, has been removed from the school, but she wants further disciplinary action.

