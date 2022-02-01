Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Montgomery launches ‘Journey Starts Here’ tourism campaign for Black History Month

The campaign is called “The Journey Starts here”. It highlights the city’s natural and...
The campaign is called “The Journey Starts here”. It highlights the city’s natural and historical landmarks.((Source: Explore MGM))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In honor of Black history month, Montgomery has launched a new tourism campaign to guide visitors through the history in the capital city.

The campaign is called “The Journey Starts Here” and It highlights the city’s natural and historical landmarks. Things like the Alabama River and the steps of the State Capitol, along with the Selma-to-Montgomery March and sculptures from the Equal Justice Initiative’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice are included.

“Montgomery’s story as the birthplace of the civil rights movement resonates with the world. As people continue to seek purposeful and meaningful travel experiences, Montgomery continues to deliver thought-provoking cultural and civil rights experiences that remind us of how far we have come and inspire us to continue fighting for change,” said Ashley Jernigan, Executive Director of Destination Montgomery. “With this campaign, education and inspiration have never been more accessible to Montgomery visitors as they can now interact with the sites of some of our country’s most profound events.”

The campaign is called “The Journey Starts here”. It highlights the city’s natural and...
The campaign is called “The Journey Starts here”. It highlights the city’s natural and historical landmarks.((Source: Explore MGM))

Placemarkers are now on streetlight banners and light poles and soon, sidewalk stickers will feature quotes from famous civil rights activists like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and Bryan Stevenson. Those stickers will also have QR codes that link to a website with information about that particular location and suggestions for what to explore next.

You can also find that information here: https://exploremgm.com/explore-locations/

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death Sunday night,...
Man charged with murder after Sunday night shooting
Huntsville Police say officers are searching for people who they say stole multiple TVs from...
Police searching for alleged armed robbers
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan coming to Huntsville
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
Possible explosive
MCSO: Everything clear after deputies respond to possible explosive materials

Latest News

The Decatur Police Department has released a Spanish version of their Facebook page to bridge a...
Decatur Police start Spanish-language Facebook
Florence City Council is now open to discussing logo change after backlash.
Florence city leaders meet to discuss controversial rebranding
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed by police at Austin-East High School
A slowdown on I-565 is causing a traffic delay into Madison County.
Traffic Alert: Slowdown on I-565
Several emergency crews were on the scene of a fire in Madison County Tuesday morning.
Early morning fire in Madison County