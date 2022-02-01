Lee Greenwood honors North Alabama hero with a big surprise

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Country music superstar Lee Greenwood is in Madison County, helping with a groundbreaking ceremony.

A member of the military, Staff Sergeant Michael Brown is receiving a free home. It comes after a promise the singer made during his concert at the VBC last year.

“I recognize that there is such an urgency to build these homes for our wounded warriors,” said Greenwood.

Staff Sergeant Brown lost part of his leg while serving in Iraq, 15 years ago.

He had to relearn how to walk, the same time his daughter was taking her first steps.

“I was 22, I’d been married for a little over a year and I had a 10-month-old daughter, and I’m now newly disabled. So while I was spending time at Walter Reed, doing physical therapy learning how to use a prosthetic, my daughter was taking her first couple of steps,” said Brown.

Construction will take six months to turn the field into a beautiful home for the Brown family.

“The doors will be wider, hallways will be wider, the bathrooms the dimensions themselves will have to grow where I can get a wheelchair in and turn around,” said Brown.

“Our daughter is very important to us, and keeping her in an excellent education system is one of the top priorities, in addition to Mikes mobility. Just keeping her in a good school and thankfully this lot and new house will allow us to do that,” said Kimberly Brown.

The founder of Helping A Hero is ready to host more groundbreaking events for members of the military.

“Helping A Hero dot org would love to build dozens of houses here in Alabama. All we need is for you to go and nominate a hero, at Helping A Hero dot org,” said founder Meredith Iler.

