Lauderdale County coroner resigns

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker has announced his resignation from his position, according to a letter 48 News received.

According to the district attorney, Tucker will not have his day in court next week, he is facing an impeachment trial over allegations of willfully neglecting his duties.

His resignation is effective immediately, according to the resignation letter. A successor has not been named at this time.

