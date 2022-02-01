Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Lauderdale County coroner resigns

Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker resigned from his position Tuesday morning.
Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker resigned from his position Tuesday morning.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker has announced his resignation from his position, according to a letter 48 News received.

According to the district attorney, Tucker will not have his day in court next week, he is facing an impeachment trial over allegations of willfully neglecting his duties.

His resignation is effective immediately, according to the resignation letter. A successor has not been named at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death Sunday night,...
Man charged with murder after Sunday night shooting
Huntsville Police say officers are searching for people who they say stole multiple TVs from...
Police searching for alleged armed robbers
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan coming to Huntsville
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
Possible explosive
MCSO: Everything clear after deputies respond to possible explosive materials

Latest News

The Decatur Police Department has released a Spanish version of their Facebook page to bridge a...
Decatur Police start Spanish-language Facebook
Florence City Council is now open to discussing logo change after backlash.
Florence city leaders meet to discuss controversial rebranding
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed by police at Austin-East High School
A slowdown on I-565 is causing a traffic delay into Madison County.
Traffic Alert: Slowdown on I-565