Former Tennessee Chief of Police found guilty of civil rights offenses

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee announced Saturday a former Tennessee police chief has been found guilty of civil rights offenses.

According to court documents, Anthony “Tony” Bean, 61, of Chattanooga, was convicted for using excessive force against two arrestees while he was a law enforcement officer.

“Every person in our nation has the right to be free from unlawful abuse by police officers, including the use of excessive force during an arrest,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This verdict makes clear that law enforcement officials who use unlawful force are not about the law. We will not stand idly by in the face of criminal misconduct by law enforcement officials in any part of this country.”

Whilst acting as the Chief of the Tracy City Police Department in Tracy City, TN, officials said Tony Bean used excessive force against arrestee C.G. on two occasions during C.G.’s arrest in 2014. Tony Bean also used excessive force against a second arrestee during F.M.’s arrest when he was the Chief Deputy of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, in Grundy County, TN, authorities went on to say.

Court documents said that Tony Bean’s co-defendant, T.J. Bean, faced a single charge at trial and was acquitted of using excessive force against arrestee F.M. during the same arrest in 2017.

“Tony Bean held a position of public trust, and he willfully violated that trust. This violation diminishes the tremendous work performed by law enforcement every day. Our office is committed to ensuring the protection of every person’s civil rights,” said United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III.

Evidence presented at the trial in June 2021 showed that Tony Bean was guilty of federal civil rights offenses according to the court documents.

Officials said Tony Bean’s sentencing has been set for June 24, 2022 and that he currently faces a maximum penalty for 10 years of imprisonment on each of the three counts of conviction.

