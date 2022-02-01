Florence city leaders meet to discuss controversial rebranding

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence City Council will meet to discuss the city’s controversial rebranding on Tuesday.

It’s seen major backlash ever since it was released last Tuesday. The post of the City of Florence’s Facebook page has over a thousand comments and they are decidedly negative.

The logo starts with an “F” followed by the “l” on top of the “o” to form an exclamation point. Most don’t like the style, others go on to say that it could be considered a vulgar expletive since it follows the “F.”

Many people are criticizing city leaders for not using local artists to design the new branding elements. New emails have surfaced shedding some light on why they chose Tatum Designs out of Birmingham.

According to the Times Daily, several emails from Florence Mayor Andy Betterton’s Executive Assistant, Melinda Morgan, explaining why they went with an outside firm have been released.

In July, she wrote that she didn’t think any firm in the Florence area was qualified for the project, “... I found no consulting firm in Florence as comprehensive as Tatum Design. By comprehensive, I am suggesting that there is no firm in our area that is equipped to handle the branding research efforts, logo/tagline design, and implementation that Tatum offers.”

Morgan stated that hiring a local firm or artist might influence the project. “Muddying the waters by hiring a local firm may cause the project to be directed by the interests of a small group of local residents versus an independent, unbiased third party,” she wrote.

Mayor Betterton released the emails with a statement reading “Sure, we have wonderful local talent, and the city uses them often; but like other cities and local entities, we were looking for professionals that had larger municipal design experience and that could lead us through this process.”

Betterton says the project began in early August and involved himself, Morgan and others but Morgan did not get a vote in the final product. He said it got unanimous approval from both him and the city council.

City council members will discuss logo alternatives at a work session starting at 4 p.m. on Feb. 1 followed by their regular city council meeting.

