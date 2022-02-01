Deals
Early morning fire in Madison County

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Several fire departments in Madison County were on the scene of a fire early Tuesday morning.

At least two fire departments from Madison County rushed to a fire on County Lake Road in the New Market area Tuesday morning. The fire appeared to be behind a home in a wooded area.

48 News was unable to reach any crew members on the scene as they battled back the fire, we have since reached out to the fire departments and area awaiting a response.

