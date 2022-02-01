Decatur Police start Spanish-language Facebook

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Last month, the Decatur Police Department started a Spanish-language Facebook page in an effort to bridge a perceived language barrier with the Hispanic community. This is according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

Decatur Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez, who is bilingual, manages the page. You can find the Facebook page here.

“I was doing Spanish content already on our main page and (former Chief Nate) Allen had thought up the idea of a Hispanic Facebook page,” Cardenas-Martinez told the Decatur Daily.

The Facebook page went online two weeks ago and Cardenas-Martinez says it is almost identical to the English version but all in Spanish.

“Not everybody knows where to go and then when you add that language barrier, it kind of makes it even more difficult for people,” she told our news partners. “(The Facebook page) just clarifies where things are and what our tip line is and just helpful information in general.”

Allen, who retired from the police force last week, said he came up with the idea of a separate Facebook page in December.

“Our goal is to reach every part of our community and we have some folks in our community who only speak Spanish,” he said Monday. “We wanted to be able to reach out and help them too.”

