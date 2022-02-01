Deals
Crews responding to structure fire in Limestone County

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Several fire department crews are battling a structure fire in Limestone County Tuesday afternoon.

According to first responders on the scene, the fire occurred at a warehouse on Alabama 53 near Pinedale Road in Ardmore. WAFF is told the fire started when emissions from a forklift caught nearby debris on fire.

Stick with WAFF 48 for updates.

