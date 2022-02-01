Country music star Travis Tritt heading to north Alabama

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Grammy award-winning country singer Travis Tritt is making his way to the Tennessee Valley this spring.

Tritt will take the stage to perform some of his top hits including, “T-R-O-U-B-L-E”, “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive”, and “Best of Intentions.” County music fans can also sing along and enjoy songs from Tritt’s latest album, “Set in Stone.” He will also perform crowd favorites such as “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde.” and “Here’s a Quarter.”

The show will be kicked off by rising country music singer, Kameron Marlow. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at the newly constructed Sand Mountain Amphitheatre.

Click here to purchase tickets this Friday at 10 a.m. RV park information can be found on the Sand Mountain Park website.

For more on upcoming events at Sand Mountain Amphitheater click here.

