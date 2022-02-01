Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Brookside announces intended Police Department reforms

Brookside Town Hall
Brookside Town Hall(WBRC Fox6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Brookside has released it’s next steps to reform the police department after accusations of aggressive policing and the resignation of the town’s police chief.

The town released the following statement on February 1:

The Town of Brookside is moving forward with reforming its police department. While the Town awaits the results of an audit being performed by APOST (Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission), Mayor Mike Bryan has ordered the following steps to be immediately taken:

1. The Town of Brookside has retained former Jefferson County Circuit Judge Kenneth Simon to conduct an independent investigation into allegations of racial profiling by Brookside police officers.

“An independent inquiry is necessary to identify any bad actors and start the process of cleaning up policing,” says Bryan. “Policing starts with the police officers. Members of our community need to be able to trust Brookside Police. We are committed to correcting that.”

2. All Brookside Police vehicles will be clearly marked as Brookside Police.

“Anyone who drives past Brookside or into town should be able to identify a police vehicle, and a police officer, in case they need help,” says Bryan.

3. The armored vehicles on loan from the Law Enforcement Support Office of ADECA will be returned.

4. A search is underway for an interim Police Chief.

“The Town of Brookside is committed to reforming our police department and setting a new standard for community policing in Brookside and Alabama,” says Bryan.

Because the Town is launching the independent inquiry, the February 3 and 10 monthly court sessions are postponed until a date to be determined.

Additional reforms will be put into place and announced soon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death Sunday night,...
Man charged with murder after Sunday night shooting
Huntsville Police say officers are searching for people who they say stole multiple TVs from...
Police searching for alleged armed robbers
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan coming to Huntsville
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
Crossville Elementary School
Mother speaks out after son was allegedly assaulted by school nurse

Latest News

The Owens Cross Roads Police Department are asking for your help as officers look for a suspect...
Police search for suspect after pregnant cow was killed and butchered
Former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama has testified under oath that he never met a...
Former Senate candidate Moore on accuser: ‘I don’t know her’
Andreas Shackleford (Source: Huntsville Police)
Man charged with wife’s death walks away from trial
Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker resigned from his position Tuesday morning.
Deputy coroner appointed after Lauderdale County coroner resigns