Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Auburn Univ. waiving graduate application fees for students at 8 Ala. HBCUs

By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Starting this month, Auburn University is waiving admission application fees for students at eight of Alabama’s Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs) interested in pursuing post-graduate studies.

Officials say this waiver program is one of several efforts the university is undertaking to strengthen its academic partnership with HBCUs and encourage diversity in graduate education across Alabama.

“Creating more pathways for students to attend Auburn graduate programs will strengthen our university and add incredible value to our community,” said George Flowers, dean of the Graduate School. “We need the state’s top talent in our programs and are looking forward to deepening our relationships with HBCUs to better identify, open doors and welcome students who are interested in continuing their education here at Auburn.”

Students at the following HBCUs are eligible to participate:

  • Alabama A&M University - Huntsville
  • Alabama State University - Montgomery
  • Concordia University - Selma
  • Miles College - Fairfield
  • Oakwood University - Huntsville
  • Stillman College - Tuscaloosa
  • Talladega College - Talladega
  • Tuskegee University - Tuskegee

By creating additional opportunities for academically talented students, Auburn University leaders say the waiver incentivizes students to remain in Alabama and consider Auburn University for graduate school.

“We are excited to work with the Graduate School on such a meaningful initiative to incentivize students from HBCUs in our own backyard to consider Auburn for post-graduate programs,” said Taffye Benson Clayton, associate provost and vice president for inclusion and diversity. “This partnership is one of a number of ways we are working to advance Auburn’s commitment to proactively work to eliminate barriers facing underrepresented community members and build a diverse campus community.”

Alabama has more HBCUs than any other state in the country.

Auburn University offers more than 190 graduate degree programs.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andreas Shackleford (Source: Huntsville Police)
Man charged with wife’s death walks away from trial
Reese Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death Sunday night,...
Man accused of shooting, killing wife now charged with capital murder
Crossville Elementary School
Mother speaks out after son was allegedly assaulted by school nurse
The Owens Cross Roads Police Department are asking for your help as officers look for a suspect...
Police search for suspect after pregnant cow was killed, butchered
Huntsville Police say officers are searching for people who they say stole multiple TVs from...
Police searching for alleged armed robbers

Latest News

Annie Phillips Blast interview
Annie Phillips Interview about Blast
WAFF Rainfall
Flooding possible with 2-4 inches of rain through Friday
The Winter Olympics begin Thursday
The Winter Olympics: watch live events & daily highlights throughout the games
Huntsville & Madison County COVID 19 Friday briefing
Health officials provide a COVID-19 update for the Huntsville-Madison County area
After a lengthy, multi-state application process, officials at Florence High School have...
Florence High School names new head football coach