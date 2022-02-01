Attorneys for former Huntsville Police officer convicted of murder files appeal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorneys for the former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder has filed an appeal requesting a new trial.

William Darby’s attorneys maintain that he wasn’t given a fair trial for several reasons. First, they cite media and others were placed in a separate room with a video feed to watch the trial. They claim that the video feed was shut down at certain points which did not help with the fairness to their client.

Also, Darby’s attorneys cite that his training and actions as a police officer met the criteria for self-defense. They also argue the training criteria was not presented to the jury correctly. The case then proceeds to go into all the training Darby received. A link to the case describing his training is below.

They also say that Darby acted reasonably when he used deadly force because Darby believed there was a threat against him and other officers.

Darby was convicted of shooting and killing Jeffrey Parker last year. Parker was in his home in 2018 threatening suicide with what appeared to be a weapon, it later turned out to be a fake weapon. Two other police officers were at the house when Darby arrived. In Tuesday’s appeal, his attorneys maintain Darby believed his fellow officers’ lives were in danger.

In August 2021, Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of Parker and is being held in state prison.

