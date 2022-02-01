2 injured in large house fire on Georgia Mountain

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two residents are injured after a large house fire on Georgia Mountain Tuesday evening.

According to Georgia Volunteer Fire Department Chairman Richard Lawson, the fire occurred at 288 Rush Circle around 3:40 p.m. Georgia Mountain VFD is being assisted by the Guntersville Fire Department and the Four-C Volunteer Fire Department.

Georgia Mountain house fire (Georgia Mountain VFD)

WAFF 48 has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information.

