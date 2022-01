GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two women were hit by a pick up truck in Guntersville Sunday evening at Gunter Avenue and Ligon Street.

According to Guntersville police chief Jim Patterson, one of the women hit is in serious condition.

Officials tell WAFF the driver of the truck remained on scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.