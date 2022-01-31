Deals
Police searching for alleged armed robbers

Huntsville Police say officers are searching for people who they say stole multiple TVs from Walmart.
Huntsville Police say officers are searching for people who they say stole multiple TVs from Walmart.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police officers are searching for people who they say stole multiple TVs from Walmart.

Officers say three people stole two TVs from the Walmart at 6140 University Dr. around 10 a.m. on Monday. When the three were leaving the store with the items an employee asked to see the receipt proving they bought it. Instead, one of the people pulled his shirt up to show the employee they had a gun on their waistband, according to police.

Police say the three individuals left in a white Kia Optima with an Alabama license plate “47D9H32″. Officers ask if you have any information on these three people to contact HPD at (256) 722-7100.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

