New Market’s Hubert Family Farms named a finalist for National Young Farmers Award

NEW MARKET, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Just north of Huntsville, more than 80 acres of land make up the beautiful Hubert Family Farms in New Market. You might know it as the farm that has hundreds of thousands of tulips and sunflowers for picking in the warmer months, but the story of the farm goes all the way back to the 1800s.

Seth and Kaylee Hubert currently own and operate the farm. Their family just found out they are finalists in the National Outstanding Young Farmers Awards Program for 2022. Ten finalists were chosen and among them were the Huberts. According to the NYOF website, farmers were selected based on their progress in an agricultural career, the extent of soil and water conservation practices, and contributions to the well-being of the community, state, and nation.

The Huberts are the only farmers from the state who were chosen as finalists and are recognized for growing corn, wheat, soybeans and tulips. Out of the 10 finalists, four will be named the final winners during the first week of February.

Back to the farm starting in the 1800′s, it all began when Seth Hubert’s great-great-grandfather came to the United States from Germany and found himself in Madison County. His son, George Hubert, bought a 78-acre farm that the family still refers to as “Home Place.” After years of passing the farm down the family line, Seth Hubert’s dad took it on in the ‘90s before he passed away in 2003. Seth knew from a young age he wanted to be the next one to step into a pair of boots and work and take care of the family farm. Inspired by tulip fields in the Pacific Northwest, Seth wanted to bring that experience to people right here in the southeast.

Not everyone can experience the slow and laid-back lifestyle the farm brings, but the Hubert’s have found a way to provide an escape just outside of one of Alabama’s bustling cities. Right now, the estimated opening day to Pick Your Own Tulips is scheduled for March 12. Since we can’t control the weather, or the blooms, keep up with Hubert Family Farms on Instagram for any schedule changes.

The Huberts have a ton of fun plans in store for the farm this spring that anyone right here in the community or the city-slickers will love.

Follow Hubert Family Farms on Instagram to keep up with everything that’s going on and find more information at HubertFamilyFarms.com.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.