MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers are on scene of a shooting Sunday night. This is a death investigation.

Police say there was a shooting in the 100 block of Philadelphia Drive.

The call came in around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, there is no danger to the public at this time.

This is a developing story.

