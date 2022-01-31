Luke Bryan coming to Huntsville

Deals
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Country music fans listen up! One of the genre’s top stars will be in the rocket city this year!

The Orion Amphitheater has just announced that Luke Bryan will be coming to the Rocket City Oct. 14, 2022. Bryan will perform his Raised Up Right tour for eager fans at the Orion Amphitheater.

Tickets sales open February 4, at 10 a.m. Event officials say you can buy tickets at this link and can also sign up for an exclusive presale code.

The Orion Theater is still under construction and plans to hold its first event on May 13. The event will feature Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Emmylou Harris and Brittany Howard.

