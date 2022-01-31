From Hartselle to Nashville: The women of CAIN talk music career, growing up in Alabama

NASHVILLE, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Growing up in Hartselle, Logan Cain, Madison Cain Johnson, and Taylor Cain Matz always played music. The siblings grew up singing in church and spent Friday nights at Hartselle High School’s football stadium where Logan was on the team and Madison and Taylor cheered him on under the lights.

Now, the family trio is an award-winning group known as CAIN, playing at venues all across the country with their hits, “Rise Up” and “Yes He Can.”

Madison and Taylor joined TVL for a conversation about growing up in Alabama and all the ups and downs they faced trying to make it as a band.

The Christian/country trio has been playing professionally for years but originally started out as a country band. After years on the road, they took a break from touring to rest and get back to their roots.

“We were just traveling all the time and really beat down from the road,“ Taylor explained. “We eventually just went back to church and we plugged in, we were committed, and decided, ‘Why don’t we just try to write a song about Jesus? We love Him, we know Him, why not give it a shot?’”

When a door opened up for them to write a Christian song, Taylor says their true sound finally made sense.

“It was probably the most rewarding writing experience. We thought we would be pigeon-holed and kind of just really limited as to what we could write and it was actually the opposite. All the doors opened up and I feel like our true sound came forth once we started writing.”

The trio now has an EP and a full-length album out. They won the K-Love 2021 Fan Award for Breakout Single for their song, “Rise up (Lazarus),” and were nominated for GMA’s Dove Award for New Artist of the Year and the American Music Award for Favorite Inspirational Artist.

CAIN is hitting the road this year with TobyMac’s Hits Deep Tour. You can listen to CAIN wherever you stream music and keep up with all things new by following @caintheband on Instagram.

