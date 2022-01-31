Firefighters battle early morning fire in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Harvest Volunteer Fire Rescue responded to an early morning fire Monday.

According to a post, firefighters responded to a house fire on Clearmound Dr. just after midnight Monday. Crews from Monrovia Volunteer Fire Rescue saw smoke coming from the garage of the house and stretched a hose line to begin to battle back the fire.

Harvest fire crews assisted in getting a second firehose in service and conducted searches on the first and second floors of the house to make sure no one was home. Luckily, no one was inside at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported and Harvest fire officials say the damage was contained to the garage.

