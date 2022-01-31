Deals
Eat like a hero at Superhero Chefs in Huntsville

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for the breakfast to top all other breakfast foods, let us introduce you to Superhero Chefs.

Celebrity chef Darnell Ferguson can be seen all over the Food Network with his crazy creations such as Sub-Zero blueberry pancakes, Southern Egg Rolls and Banana Pudding Granola Encrusted French Toast.

The north Alabama crowd is familiar with the menu with a Superhero Chefs in Tuscumbia and a food truck already in Huntsville, located at The Camp in MidCity.

The Huntsville location opens for reservations beginning February 1 with a full grand opening planned for the spring. To make a reservation, call (256) 489-4044.

The new restaurant is located 903 Old Monrovia Road in the same shopping center as Stars and Strikes.

