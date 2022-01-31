Deputies respond to possible explosive materials

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says several deputies responded to a scene where materials to make an explosive were recovered.

According to Brent Patterson with the sheriff’s office, deputies found the materials at a location off of Nick Davis Rd. and Wall Triana Highway on Sunday night. He told us his office reached out to Huntsville Police to assist in the investigation.

We are told the sheriff’s office will release more information soon.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.