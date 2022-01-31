Deals
Deputies respond to possible explosive materials

Officers found these materials at a location off of Nick Davis Road and Wall Triana Highway
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says several deputies responded to a scene where materials to make an explosive were recovered.

According to Brent Patterson with the sheriff’s office, deputies found the materials at a location off of Nick Davis Rd. and Wall Triana Highway on Sunday night. He told us his office reached out to Huntsville Police to assist in the investigation.

We are told the sheriff’s office will release more information soon.

