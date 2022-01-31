Chilly morning followed by sunshine and warmth this afternoon; Heavy rain likely this week

Happy Monday! Bundle up this morning it is chilly, but we will get a break this week!

Temperatures this morning are into the upper 20s and low 30s across the Valley underneath clear skies. That is leading to some frost out there to start the day today. You may need a few extra minutes to clear off the windshield if you parked the car outside. Despite the chilly morning, temperatures this afternoon will be quite comfortable, climbing into the mid to upper 50s. That is slightly warmer than the seasonal norm. Wind will stay light, and we will see plenty of sunshine. That should make it one of the best days of the week.

Temperatures will stay warm into Tuesday. We’ll start the day off in the mid 30s with clear skies. By the afternoon we will see the low to mid 60s in some spots, with more of that sunshine. The one knock on Tuesday will be the strong southerly winds, gusting at 15 to 25 mph.

The warmth will carry on into the middle of the week with the upper 50s again for Wednesday, but that is when our rain chances will pick up. A low-pressure system developing to our west will roll in late Wednesday into Thursday, bring periods of heavy rain. It looks likely that we will see scattered showers and storms on Wednesday with a better chance at stronger storms by Thursday afternoon and evening. Periods of heavy rain will be possible, with 1 to 3 inches of rainfall expected by the morning on Friday. Behind that will be another blast of cold air, dropping our high temperatures back into the low 40s for Friday.

