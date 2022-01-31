Deals
Auburn Offensive Coordinator Austin Davis resigns

((Source: WBRC))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Austin Davis is resigning as offensive coordinator at Auburn for personal reasons, head coach Bryan Harsin announced Monday.

Below is a statement from Davis:

“The last week has been difficult for me as I’ve made the decision to step away from coaching football. Auburn University and Coach Harsin have been tremendous through this whole process. I am grateful for the opportunity that was presented to me from a coaching standpoint and equally as important, the way Coach Harsin has handled my current situation.

“My decision to resign is 100 percent based on personal reasons. After more than a decade in the NFL with the daily grind as a player and coach I’ve realized how much I miss my family and my desire to spend more time with them. While I need to step away from coaching, I can’t say enough about the first-class way I was welcomed into the Auburn family and the way this football program is run with a championship mindset and a focus on developing these young men into winners on and off the field.

“I will forever be a fan of Auburn football, Coach Harsin, and the young men who comprise that locker room. I know great things are in store for this team.”

Auburn leaders said a national search for a new offensive coordinator will begin immediately.

