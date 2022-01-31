Athens leaders see finish line for Jimmy Gill Playground

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jimmy Gill playground is set to reopen in just a matter of months.

Athens City Council members voted to allocate $600,000 to renovate the Jimmy Gill playground and move it to the former Woodland Golf Course. Toyota Boshuku bought the land where the park was located for $300,000 and added it to their plant. They are one of the manufacturers of the nearby Mazda Toyota plant.

The playground is set to get an upgrade. Leaders ordered new playground equipment, but its delivery was delayed by six months.It’s all in now and they can continue with the renovation. They’re planning on adding two large pavilions, a basketball court and a field.

“We build playgrounds for not just for the district but for the convenience of family’s getting together, whole family reunions. Again, it’s quality of life, it’s green space, it’s playground equipment,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.

Holly Hollman, the Grant Coordinator and Communications for the City of Athens, says they are waiting to have their grand opening in warmer weather, she says they’re looking at late March or early April.

