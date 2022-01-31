Deals
60s Tuesday with rain and thunder likely Wednesday & Thursday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
More clouds will move in on Tuesday with a few isolated showers and temps in the lower 60s. 

Widespread rainfall is expected Wednesday with periods of heavy rain possible, highs will be in the upper 50s.  A cold front will move through on Thursday bringing more heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms, some storms could produce some gusty winds.  Cold air will surge in behind the front on Friday with clearing skies and cold temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. 

Next weekend is looking sunny and dry with seasonal temperatures in the low to middle 50s.

