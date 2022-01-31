3 bodies found burned in car in Chilton Co. identified, suspects arrested

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The bodies of three people found in a burned vehicle in Chilton Co. last summer have been identified and two people have been arrested for the deaths, according to the Chilton Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies were discovered in a wooded area off Chilton Co. Rd in July 2021.

Based off evidence collected in Tennessee and samples provided by family members in Mexico, the victims have been identified as Gabriel Alonzo Rios Jr 24, Gilberto Munoz Cabrera 37, and Javier Quintero Gonzalez 36.

According to the sheriff’s office all three victims were from the Metro Nashville/Hendersonville Tennessee area.

The autopsies completed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science determined that at least two of the victims suffered from gunshot wounds prior to being burned.

Investigators arrested Noel Garcia Esquivel, 28 of Montevallo and Abraham Pena Perez 27 of Alabaster after a search warrant executed on County Rd 5014 and County Rd 1080 in Chilton County turned up evidence believed to be linked to the crime.

Both Esquivel and Perez were charged with three counts of Murder. Both are in the United States illegally.

Their bond has been set at $1.5 Million on each count. $4.5 million total for each offender.

This investigation is still ongoing. Investigators are gathering additional evidence and expect to make additional arrests for firearms related offenses. If anyone has any information about these homicides, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (205) 755-4698 or leave a crime tip at www.chiltoncountyso.org.

