Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

2 men charged with making separate threats to kill president

Court filings don’t list attorneys for Merryman or Conlon, who was released after his initial...
Court filings don’t list attorneys for Merryman or Conlon, who was released after his initial court appearance last week.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man and a Kansas man have been charged with making separate threats to kill President Joe Biden, authorities said Monday.

Ryan Matthew Conlon, 37, of Halethorpe, Maryland; and Scott Ryan Merryman, 37, of Independence, Kansas; were both arrested last week, but Conlon’s case was sealed until Monday. He is also charged with making threats to blow up National Security Agency headquarters.

Merryman was arrested after he traveled from his home to Maryland. Merryman called police in his hometown last Tuesday and said he was on his way to Washington, D.C., to see the president, federal authorities said.

When a Secret Service agent called him last Wednesday, Merryman said God told him to travel to Washington to “lop off the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation,” according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.

“Merryman denied that the serpent was the President of the United States, but stated that he had information about the Book of Revelation that he was being instructed by God to give to the President,” the agent wrote.

Merryman didn’t have a weapon but was carrying ammunition and a spotting scope in his backpack when agents found him in a restaurant’s parking lot in Hagerstown, Maryland, last Wednesday.

The next day, Merryman called the White House switchboard and said he was coming there to “cut off the head of the snake/anti-Christ,” the FBI affidavit said.

Merryman was scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore on Monday afternoon.

Court filings don’t list attorneys for Merryman or Conlon, who was released after his initial court appearance last week. U.S. Magistrate Judge A. David Copperthite ordered Conlon to refrain from using a computer or any other internet-connected devices without a probation officer’s permission.

Conlon is accused of sending a string of messages to the NSA and FBI tiplines threatening to bomb the White House to kill the president, blow up the NSA’s headquarters in Ft. Meade, Maryland, and carry out a mass shooting of NSA employees. Investigators traced the messages to a phone number and Maryland address linked to Conlon, according to the FBI.

The FBI found a Facebook account for a username of “Targeted Individual T.I.” with a profile picture that appeared to depict Conlon. The account included pictures of a white Chevrolet Tahoe and described the vehicle as a “Gangstalker” that followed him on New Year’s Eve.

Investigators called Conlon, who said the vehicle had parked next to him in a parking lot once and “made him feel targeted,” an FBI agent’s affidavit said.

“Conlon apologized for sending threats when he becomes angry,” the agent wrote.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death Sunday night,...
Man charged with murder after Sunday night shooting
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it is desperately trying to “reunite” a biker with...
Sheriff’s office make cheeky post looking for alleged speeder
Woman’s body found on train in Limestone County
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says two people are facing several charges after a...
Multi-agency police chase leads to the arrest of two

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2011, file photo, concertina wire and a guard tower are seen at a...
California moves to dismantle nation’s largest death row
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery
FILE - EPA Administrator Michael Regan, right, speaks to reporters Nov. 15, 2021 at a water...
EPA restores rule to limit mercury emissions from power plants
A Port Authority bus that was on the bridge when it collapsed Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, is visible...
Officials: Pittsburgh bridge not bad enough to close after inspection
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
White House: No ‘gaming the system’ on Supreme Court pick