Sunshine & warmer before mid-week rain

Partly cloudy skies will stay with us overnight with lows dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s to start the week.

A pattern change is coming for the week ahead with more southerly flow. Monday will be a great start to the week with highs in the middle 50s and plenty of sunshine. More clouds will move in on Tuesday with a few isolated showers and temps in the lower 60s. Widespread rainfall is expected Wednesday with periods of heavy rain possible, highs will be in the upper 50s.

A cold front will move through on Thursday bringing more heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms, some storms could produce some gusty winds. Cold air will surge in behind the front on Friday with clearing skies and cold temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. Next weekend is looking sunny and dry with seasonal temperatures in the low to middle 50s.

