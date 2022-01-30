Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Sunshine & warmer before mid-week rain

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Partly cloudy skies will stay with us overnight with lows dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s to start the week. 

A pattern change is coming for the week ahead with more southerly flow.  Monday will be a great start to the week with highs in the middle 50s and plenty of sunshine.  More clouds will move in on Tuesday with a few isolated showers and temps in the lower 60s.  Widespread rainfall is expected Wednesday with periods of heavy rain possible, highs will be in the upper 50s. 

A cold front will move through on Thursday bringing more heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms, some storms could produce some gusty winds.  Cold air will surge in behind the front on Friday with clearing skies and cold temps in the upper 30s to low 40s.  Next weekend is looking sunny and dry with seasonal temperatures in the low to middle 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman’s body found on train in Limestone County
FILE - In this March 30, 2004, file photo, Tarawa atoll, Kiribati, is seen in an aerial view....
COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says two people are facing several charges after a...
Multi-agency police chase leads to the arrest of two
Sheriff’s department issue warning of new scam
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind

Latest News

Cold Start This Morning But Warming Trend Starts Today
Pattern change bringing warmer temps through the week
Pattern change bringing warmer temps through the week
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Quick Warm Up This Week, Heavy Rain Potential Wednesday and Thursday
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
Saturday evening's weather forecast