Sheriff’s office make cheeky post looking for alleged speeder

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In a post on its Facebook page, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it is desperately trying to “reunite” a biker with their “lost” motorbike.

According to the post, deputies recovered a motorcycle Saturday night that “had been left alone in these frigid temperatures”. The bike had been left on the side of the road after a pursuit and they say this wasn’t the bike’s first joy ride either.

“It had run from Law Enforcement recently and attempted to do the same again tonight,” according to the post. “Clearly the rider misunderstands the meaning of the bright blue lights and loud siren(aka WeeWoo WeeWoo).”

Deputies are now searching far and wide to reunite the two using the information left on the bike. They are asking the rider to stop by the office so they can set up a “reunion”.

“If you’re the lost rider, we want you to know the motorcycle is being taken care of and is eager to be reunited with you,” the post said. “You can stop by our office or give us a call to set up the reunion... Or we can come to you!”

