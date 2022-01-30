Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office make cheeky post looking for alleged speeder

“Clearly the rider misunderstands the meaning of the bright blue lights and loud siren(aka WeeWoo WeeWoo).”
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it is desperately trying to “reunite” a biker with...
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it is desperately trying to “reunite” a biker with their “lost” motorbike.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In a post on its Facebook page, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it is desperately trying to “reunite” a biker with their “lost” motorbike.

According to the post, deputies recovered a motorcycle Saturday night that “had been left alone in these frigid temperatures”. The bike had been left on the side of the road after a pursuit and they say this wasn’t the bike’s first joy ride either.

“It had run from Law Enforcement recently and attempted to do the same again tonight,” according to the post. “Clearly the rider misunderstands the meaning of the bright blue lights and loud siren(aka WeeWoo WeeWoo).”

Deputies are now searching far and wide to reunite the two using the information left on the bike. They are asking the rider to stop by the office so they can set up a “reunion”.

“If you’re the lost rider, we want you to know the motorcycle is being taken care of and is eager to be reunited with you,” the post said. “You can stop by our office or give us a call to set up the reunion... Or we can come to you!”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman’s body found on train in Limestone County
FILE - In this March 30, 2004, file photo, Tarawa atoll, Kiribati, is seen in an aerial view....
COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says two people are facing several charges after a...
Multi-agency police chase leads to the arrest of two
Sheriff’s department issue warning of new scam
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind

Latest News

Drink koozies with the City of Florence new logo sit out for guests to take home on Tuesday...
Florence City Council to discuss options on new logo
Helen Keller Hospital says COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital have tripled.
COVID cases at record levels at Helen Keller Hospital
Florence church members make scarves,beanies for those in need
Pattern change bringing warmer temps through the week
Pattern change bringing warmer temps through the week