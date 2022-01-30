Deals
Quick Warm Up This Week, Heavy Rain Potential Wednesday and Thursday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:50 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Good Sunday Morning! The region will start with cold temperatures but they will quickly rebound into the low 50s with abundant sunshine this afternoon.

Winds will switch to out of the southwest today which will allow the temperature to rise into the low 50s for a high and sunny skies. Low temperatures Sunday Night will drop into the upper 20s with a heavy frost possible by Monday morning. The warming trend continues Monday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 50s. By Tuesday, high temperatures will surge into the low 60s ahead of our next weather-maker that will affect the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday and Thursday.

A strong storm system will affect the Tennessee Valley starting Tuesday Night and lasting through the day on Thursday. Our region will be located in the warm sector of this storm system, so heavy rain will be the main weather story as we head into the middle of the week. Guidance is showing the potential for 2-4″ of rain to fall across the Tennessee Valley Wednesday and Thursday and maybe a couple of thunderstorms on Thursday. Any thunderstorm activity should stay below severe limits.

A cold front will push through the area on Thursday night bringing below average temperatures back into the region for the weekend.

Meteorologist Adam Clayton

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Bitter Cold Today, Warmer Air Coming To Start Work Week