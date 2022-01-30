Deals
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in Elmore County

Jeffrey Cofer, 59, of Eclectic, was charged with attempted murder.
Jeffrey Cofer, 59, of Eclectic, was charged with attempted murder.(Source: Elmore County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Brady Talbert
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was taken into custody after an Elmore County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured near Eclectic overnight.

Jeffrey Cofer, 59, of Eclectic, was charged with attempted murder.

According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, the sheriff’s department responded to a home along Highway 63 around 5 p.m. Cofer was inside a nearby home stocked with guns.

Franklin says they spoke to the shooter over a PA system for two to three hours. They tried deploying gas to bring him out of the house.

Cofer shot eight rounds, Franklin said. One of the bullets hit a deputy. The deputy wounded in the shooting was life-flighted to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.

Franklin said the deputy is recovering at the hospital.

Cofer was taken into custody around midnight, Franklin added. He was place in the Elmore County Jail.

The sheriff added that additional charges against Cofer will be likely.

According to Franklin, the suspect has a mental health issue. Franklin added that he was supposed to be contacted by the Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority for help and has reached out to them to figure out what went wrong.

The sheriff’s department is handling the investigation.

