Florence City Council to discuss options on new logo

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - City council members want to discuss alternatives to Florence’s new logo which was unveiled last week, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The new logo, which has the “i” on top of the “o” to resemble an exclamation point and comes with the tagline “Live For More,” has been unpopular among the community and the subject of many online jokes.

People said they don’t like the look and that the logo can give a wrong impression. Some said it could even be considered a vulgar expletive since it follows the “f”, according to our news partners.

Council members said they expect the branding to be the major topic of conversation during its Tuesday work session before the council meeting.

“We should look at the other options that we have,” Councilman Blake Edwards told the Times Daily. “There have been some good ideas and good conversation about different logos. We should look at all of them.

“The public doesn’t like what was chosen, especially the ‘Flo.’ We need to drop back and rethink this. We could maybe combine what we’ve got with some of the other logos.”

Betterton stressed the existing logo will still be used on letterheads and for additional purposes, the new one will not go on police and other city vehicles.

