Florence church members make scarves,beanies for those in need

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a warm gesture that will go a long way.

“It shows that there’s still hope out there especially in our community. It shows that we still have people who want to help and want to show the good,” said Brianna Young.

If you’ve been around Florence, you’ve probably seen scarves and beanies with a letter attached saying: “I am not lost, if you need a scarf to stay warm, please take it.”

A local church group has been putting them out for those in need.

“For it to even be put out there shows how genuine people are,” said Young.

The group doesn’t want their identities known, because they’re not doing this for praise or fame.

They say it’s all about the message of giving back.

“I think it’s kind of neat to let it remain a mystery and keep it up and continue it and watch them grow with it,” said Young.

They say every year they make an average of 80 to 100 sets.

This is the fourth year they’ve made warm clothes.

They do in January because of the frigid temperatures.

“It shows you that we have a great town and that we care about our people whether they have jobs or they have a roof over their hand or if they’re homeless because it just shows that we all want to created equal and we give back to others as well,” said Young.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

