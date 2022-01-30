Deals
COVID cases at record levels at Helen Keller Hospital

Helen Keller Hospital says COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital have tripled.
Helen Keller Hospital says COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital have tripled.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Hospitals in the Shoals are hoping the record number of COVID patients last will begin to decline soon. Helen Keller Hospital reported an all-time high of 69 COVID inpatients Friday, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Kyle Buchanan, the hospital’s president, said the hospital hovered around 70 patients the entire week.

“They’ve run the gamut this week from pediatric cases to older patients to laboring mothers,” he told our news partners. “And about half of the E.R. cases are symptomatic of COVID.”

The hospital currently has 20 patients in the ICU and five of them are on ventilators.

If you would like to read more about COVID cases in the Shoals, you can head to our news partners’ website here.

