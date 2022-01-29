Woman’s body found on train in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s body was found on a train in Limestone County Saturday afternoon, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

West said the body was found on the top of the train on Harris Station Rd., investigators are figuring out how she ended up there. The body will go to a forensics lab to determine the cause of death.

Police say to avoid the area of Harris Station Rd. between Laughmiller Rd. and Highway 31 as investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office continue to look for clues as to how a woman’s body ended up on the top of a train.

This is a breaking news story and information is limited at this time. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.