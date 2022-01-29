Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Woman’s body found on train in Limestone County

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s body was found on a train in Limestone County Saturday afternoon, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

West said the body was found on the top of the train on Harris Station Rd., investigators are figuring out how she ended up there. The body will go to a forensics lab to determine the cause of death.

Police say to avoid the area of Harris Station Rd. between Laughmiller Rd. and Highway 31 as investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office continue to look for clues as to how a woman’s body ended up on the top of a train.

This is a breaking news story and information is limited at this time. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Family of Travis Banks still seeking answers
Six months later: Family demanding answers after father dies in jail
Results of a drug, gun bust in Limestone County
Traffic stop ends in drug trafficking, possession charges for Elkmont man
FILE - In this March 30, 2004, file photo, Tarawa atoll, Kiribati, is seen in an aerial view....
COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet
According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Toddler went without oxygen for 20 minutes at childcare center before dying, family says

Latest News

Authorities say a woman's body was found on a train Saturday afternoon in Limestone County.
Woman's body found on train
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says two people are facing several charges after a...
Multi-agency police chase leads to the arrest of two
Sheriff’s department issue warning of new scam
Outdoor fitness courts coming to Huntsville
Outdoor fitness courts, public art installations coming to Huntsville