Where Florence’s new logo funds came from and how businesses are using the logo to help others

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - When the new logo debuted on social media, it sparked a lot of reactions, not all of them are positive.

People have turned the logo into memes, and they’re asking questions like “how did the city pay for it”

Mayor Andy Betterton said it was paid for from the general fund.

He said that the current logo isn’t going away and that they will use them all.

He also said that he and the city council are willing and open to talking about other possible ideas.

Something people in the city are already doing. A local law firm and butcher shop are partnering together for a logo contest. There will be one high school and college winner.

“We just wanted to show that there are some tremendously talented artists here in the city. We wanted to give them a chance to show what they can do and put a little change in their pocket if they win,” said Billy Robertson.

Thousands of people have already spoken their peace: they want the city to go back to the old logo, and more than 75-hundred people signed an online petition asking for just that. It’s more than the approximately 61-hundred people who voted in the runoff election in Florence last October.

And though we don’t know if all of those signatures came from people who live in Florence.

Billy Robertson said he hopes this will inspire people to be more active at the polls, too

“I’m hoping that this will get people out to vote and to know that government officials are elected by the people, for the people,” Robertson.

