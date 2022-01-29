Where are monoclonal antibodies available?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Outside of vaccines and boosters, there are really only two other ways to treat COVID: monoclonal antibody therapy and antiviral pills.

But the antibody therapy seems hard to come by.

We called numerous clinics that are on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website that have antibody treatments.

Some clinics aren’t open and others were too busy to talk.

One clinic in Athens and Synergy in Huntsville told WAFF 48 is that their supply is really limited.

Athens was supplied six infusions and used three today.

Synergy were supplied six infusions too.

“That’s half of our weeks supply that will be gone this afternoon and it got here yesterday,”

Last week, Athens, asked for 48 and were only allocated 12.

“We have to really manage that.”

Synergy says some days they have the patients but not the medicine.

Why the allocation is little to none to clinics and hospitals is a big question.

Helen Keller hospital in Sheffield hasn’t been allocated any.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services allocates antibody shipments for states, using a universal formula to determine how many doses each state receives.

However many doses the state receives is then allocated across the state by ADPH.

