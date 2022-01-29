Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Where are monoclonal antibodies available?

COVID monoclonal antibody infusion supplies are limited
By DeAndria Turner
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Outside of vaccines and boosters, there are really only two other ways to treat COVID: monoclonal antibody therapy and antiviral pills.

But the antibody therapy seems hard to come by.

We called numerous clinics that are on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website that have antibody treatments.

Some clinics aren’t open and others were too busy to talk.

One clinic in Athens and Synergy in Huntsville told WAFF 48 is that their supply is really limited.

Athens was supplied six infusions and used three today.

Synergy were supplied six infusions too.

“That’s half of our weeks supply that will be gone this afternoon and it got here yesterday,”

Last week, Athens, asked for 48 and were only allocated 12.

“We have to really manage that.”

Synergy says some days they have the patients but not the medicine.

Why the allocation is little to none to clinics and hospitals is a big question.

Helen Keller hospital in Sheffield hasn’t been allocated any.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services allocates antibody shipments for states, using a universal formula to determine how many doses each state receives.

However many doses the state receives is then allocated across the state by ADPH.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Scene of car versus pedestrian incident on Bob Wallace Avenue
Man hit by vehicle on Bob Wallace Avenue
Jordan Ellan Harmon and Travius Sebastion Coleman were arrested and charged with the death of...
$1.5 million bonds set for mother, ex-boyfriend charged with murder of toddler
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrested Curtis Rosevelt Garth and Juanita Theresa Jones...
Decatur narcotics investigation leads to cocaine trafficking arrests

Latest News

Florence residents voice opinions on new logo
Where Florence’s new logo funds came from and how businesses are using the logo to help others
School classroom generic
Tennessee Valley school districts urging people to become subs
High demand for subs
North Alabama schools in high demand for subs
Former HPD officer in court on Friday
Former HPD officer charged with murder in court on Friday