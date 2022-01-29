Deals
Temps in the low to mid 20s; watch for slick spots on the road Saturday morning

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 20s this morning but a strong northerly wind is making it feel like the single digits in some areas.

Most of the snow showers have moved out of the area, but watch for slick spots on the roads Saturday morning especially in northeast Alabama.

High temperatures Saturday will struggle to rise above freezing despite abundant sunshine across the Tennessee Valley. Additionally, strong wind gusts up to 25 MPH, will make the temperature feel like the 20s across the area Saturday.

Thankfully, this cold shot of air will be relatively brief. Winds will shift to the southwest tonight which will start to bring some warmer air into the region. Low temperatures tonight will once again be cold with lows in the mid 20s but on Sunday clear skies will push temperatures into the low 50s for highs. Our warming trend continues into Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures near 60 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

The next storm system will begin to affect the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday and could bring some heavy rain and a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

