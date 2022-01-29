Sheriff’s department issue warning of new scam

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is warning you of a potential new scam that is affecting the area.

The sheriff’s office says it has received multiple reports of a telephone scam that involves people claiming to be the chief deputy. The alleged scammers are causing fear among residents by threatening family members with arrest and jail time, according to ECSO.

Deputies would like to remind you that law enforcement agencies will not demand money, gift cards or something of value be sent over the phone. If you receive a call from someone that you feel may be suspicious, do not provide personal or banking information and simply hang up, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those who wish to know if a call is legitimate can reach out to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 546-2825

