Multi-agency police chase leads to the arrest of two

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says two people are facing several charges after a multi-county police chase led to their arrest.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says two people are facing several charges after a multi-county police chase led to their arrest.

Charles David Greenway, 37 of Enterprise and Alicia Thompson, 28 of Summertown, Tennessee, were arrested just before midnight January 27, according to arrest documents.

The sheriff’s office says a Somerville Police Officer attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Greenway on the eastbound lane of Highway 36. When the vehicle refused to pull over deputies began to assist officers in the pursuit. Shortly after, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency began to assist when Greenway turned onto the northbound lane of Highway 231. Greenway continued into Huntsville where Huntsville Police officers assisted with the ongoing pursuit.

Deputies say the chase ended when Greenway failed to successfully navigate a median. Greenway and Thompson were arrested at the scene by Somerville officers.

Greenway and Thompson allegedly threw several items out of the window of the vehicle during the pursuit which were later recovered. Both are now facing a dozen charges due to the chase.

Greenway faces:

  • Possession of cocaine with an intent to sell
  • Possession of marijuana
  • An improper light traffic violation
  • Unlawful carrying of a weapon
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Attempting to elude a police officer
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Thompson faces:

  • Possession of a gun without a permit
  • Criminal littering
  • Tampering with physical evidence
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of dangerous drugs, heroin and methamphetamine

Both were booked into the Morgan County Jail. Greenway is on a $10,800 bond, Thompson on a $10,500.

