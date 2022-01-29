Pattern change bringing warmer temps through the week

Breezy winds will diminish overnight with mainly clear skies and lows dropping into the upper 20s by daybreak Sunday.

Sunday will be a much nicer day with highs reaching the low to middle 50s, skies will be mostly sunny with occasional wind gusts from the SW reaching 15 miles per hour. A pattern change is coming for the week ahead with more southerly flow. Monday will be a great start to the week with highs in the middle 50s and plenty of sunshine. More clouds will move in on Tuesday with a few isolated showers and temps in the lower 60s. Widespread rainfall is expected Wednesday with periods of heavy rain possible, highs will be in the upper 50s. A cold front will move through on Thursday bringing more heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms, some storms could produce some gusty winds.

Cold air will surge in behind the front on Friday with clearing skies and cold temps in the upper 30s to low 40s.

