Bitter Cold Today, Warmer Air Coming To Start Work Week Good Saturday Morning! Bundle up because it is VERY cold out there this morning! Temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 20s but a strong northerly wind is making it feel like the single digits in some areas. Most of the snow showers have moved out of the area, but watch for slick spots on the roads this morning especially in northeast Alabama. High temperatures today will struggle to rise above freezing despite abundant sunshine across the Tennessee Valley. Additionally, strong wind gusts perhaps up to 25 MPH, will make the temperature feel like the 20s across the area today. Thankfully, this cold shot of air will be relatively brief. Winds will shift to the southwest tonight which will start to bring some warmer air into the region. Low temperatures tonight will once again be cold with lows in the mid 20s but on Sunday clear skies will push temperatures into the low 50s for highs. Our warming trend continues into Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures near 60 degrees and mostly sunny skies. The next storm system will begin to affect the Tennessee Valley Tuesday Night into Wednesday and could bring some heavy rain and a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Meteorologist Adam Clayton

WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings